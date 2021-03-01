Zilla Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $169,335.16 and $11,147.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00771557 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00028547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

