Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.59-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-0.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $431.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $82.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.23. 415,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,720. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 518.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

