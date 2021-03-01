Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.78 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.59-3.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $431.63.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $60.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $434.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 518.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.13. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $100.88 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

