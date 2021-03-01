Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.26.

ZS stock opened at $205.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

