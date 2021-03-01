Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Sells $354,511.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $354,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $165,255.40.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $755,571.46.

ZUMZ opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zumiez by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 76,806 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

