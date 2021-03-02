$0.03 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Rite Aid reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Rite Aid stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

