-$0.06 EPS Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). CohBar reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CohBar.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 178,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

