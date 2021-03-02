$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

CECE stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $295.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 108,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

