-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). IRIDEX also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.