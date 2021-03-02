-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Cutera reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 1,295.1% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $615.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $38.80.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.