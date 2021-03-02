-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Venus Concept reported earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Several research firms recently commented on VERO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Venus Concept stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 341,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,721. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

