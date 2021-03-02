$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of HTLD opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 94,585 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $2,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

