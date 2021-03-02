$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,834 shares of company stock worth $389,242. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

