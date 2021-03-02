$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,378,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,533,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

