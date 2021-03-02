$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,378,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,533,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.