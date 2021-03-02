$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

BOOT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

