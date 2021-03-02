$0.42 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345,197 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

