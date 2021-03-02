$0.48 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The GEO Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,385,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 135,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 80,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,204. The stock has a market cap of $907.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $17.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

