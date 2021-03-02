$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Guess’ reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Guess’ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Guess’ by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Guess’ by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. 402,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.08.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

