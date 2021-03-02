$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Meritor reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTOR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Meritor stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,007. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $33.56.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,665 shares of company stock worth $13,281,274. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

