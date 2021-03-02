$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $70.13 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

