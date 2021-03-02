0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0032

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $6,717.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

