-$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce ($1.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.06). The Marcus posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 457.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Marcus.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The Marcus stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Marcus by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Marcus by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

