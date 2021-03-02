$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Knight Equity upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after buying an additional 96,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after buying an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,806,000 after buying an additional 356,522 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.30. 13,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,095. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

