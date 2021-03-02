$1.36 EPS Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALTM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

ALTM stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $872.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $3,424,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

