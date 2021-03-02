$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

KEY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,534,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,015. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

