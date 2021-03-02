$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.75. 3,983,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,988. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.