$10.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report sales of $10.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.27 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $8.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $46.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $47.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $47.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.03 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 210,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $261,203,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.