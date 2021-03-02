10,406 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

FLIR stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

