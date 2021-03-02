10,820 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.