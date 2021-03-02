$110.71 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report $110.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.52 million. SFL posted sales of $121.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $449.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $889.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

