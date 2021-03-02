11,436 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $65,345,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,452,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,373,624 shares of company stock worth $114,138,065 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 1,447,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,010,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.