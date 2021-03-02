1,249 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,249 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of BOH opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $94.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

