12,548 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

