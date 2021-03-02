1,517 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $333.47 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.47 and a 200 day moving average of $364.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

