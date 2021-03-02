$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce sales of $16.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $19.08 million. Agenus reported sales of $34.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $74.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.33 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agenus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agenus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,179. The company has a market capitalization of $695.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.