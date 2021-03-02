$160.13 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $160.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.90 million to $167.90 million. Renasant posted sales of $144.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $625.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $635.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $610.33 million, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 3,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,042. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,665. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 386,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Renasant by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renasant by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 93,741 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

