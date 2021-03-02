$227.60 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce $227.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.71 million to $230.48 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $195.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $867.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.24 million to $870.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $921.70 million, with estimates ranging from $892.02 million to $951.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.12. 769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,299. The firm has a market cap of $908.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

