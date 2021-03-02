$240.94 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce $240.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.45 million to $242.80 million. Trex posted sales of $200.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.