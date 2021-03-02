2,423 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in SAP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

