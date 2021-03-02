$247.51 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce sales of $247.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.80 million and the lowest is $245.95 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $259.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $999.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $989.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of STL opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,344,000 after buying an additional 221,143 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 424,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

