$25.30 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce sales of $25.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the highest is $29.80 million. Athenex reported sales of $46.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $150.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $168.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $274.45 million, with estimates ranging from $211.90 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Athenex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.39. 129,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,509. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $503.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

