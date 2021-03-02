28,485 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 334,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 72,426 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

