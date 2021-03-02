$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $11.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

KMI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,550,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,961,857. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 511,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 150,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

