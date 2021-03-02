-$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce ($3.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.79). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($3.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.11) to ($9.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($10.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.85) to ($7.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,736. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.