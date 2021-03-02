33,653 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 27.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,643.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

