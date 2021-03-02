$375.52 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report sales of $375.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $369.40 million. Atlas reported sales of $288.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlas in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Atlas during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 851,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,670. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

