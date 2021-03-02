4,807 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 444,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.