500 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Teleflex by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

TFX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $402.87. 3,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.62. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.