5,526 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $58.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

