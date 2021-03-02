640 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cintas by 3.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

